Male cyclist, 13, airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

Durham police
A Durham regional police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 7, 2024 9:46 am.

A 13-year-old male cyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ajax.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said Rossland Road West was closed from Carter Bennett Drive to Ravenscroft Road for a collision investigation.

Authorities later indicated that a 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was hit by the driver of a vehicle in the area. He was airlifted via an Ornge helicopter to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The roadway is expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

