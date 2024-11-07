Male cyclist, 13, airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
Posted November 7, 2024 9:46 am.
A 13-year-old male cyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ajax.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said Rossland Road West was closed from Carter Bennett Drive to Ravenscroft Road for a collision investigation.
Authorities later indicated that a 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was hit by the driver of a vehicle in the area. He was airlifted via an Ornge helicopter to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The roadway is expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.