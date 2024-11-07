A 13-year-old male cyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ajax.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said Rossland Road West was closed from Carter Bennett Drive to Ravenscroft Road for a collision investigation.

Authorities later indicated that a 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was hit by the driver of a vehicle in the area. He was airlifted via an Ornge helicopter to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The roadway is expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.