PM Carney to outline government priorities in first news conference since election

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at the PMO the morning after the federal election in Ottawa on April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 5:11 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to outline the priorities of his new government this morning four days after Canadians voted in the Liberals for a fourth mandate.

Carney will speak to the media and take questions at 11 a.m. EDT.

He has promised to move immediately to address ongoing trade tensions with the United States and spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump says the two will meet in Washington within the next week though Carney’s office has not confirmed that.

Carney has not spoken publicly since election night when he gave a victory speech at an Ottawa hockey arena promising to chart a new course for Canada away from its intense dependence on the United States.

Elections Canada shows the Liberal party won 168 seats, down one from the total on Monday, after a validation process showed the winner in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne was the Bloc Québécois.

The Conservative party won 144 seats, while the Bloc Québécois holds 23, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

In the days since the election Carney has spent time speaking to multiple international leaders including King Charles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President Antonio Costa and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

