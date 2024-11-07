Brampton city workers in legal strike position, some services to be impacted

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

By Michelle Mackey and John Marchesan

Posted November 7, 2024 5:26 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 6:06 am.

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now in a legal strike position.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents approximately 1,200 full-time and temporary municipal workers including transit, animal control, road maintenance and city hall services.

CUPE Local 831 shared on its website that its workers had opted for strike action.

The union says it has been working for close to nine months on a new contract, and while they characterize their demands as “very reasonable” they admit the two sides are “not close.”

“Management always seems to have the money, we’re asking how come there’s no money for the workers,” said CUPE Local 831 president Fabio Gazzola.

“Management makes more money, so why should their economic increase be more, their benefit plans are significantly better than ours, and their vacation is better than ours. They have far more flexibility with regards to scheduling and working from home, emergencies and so forth.”

City negotiators say while the substance of their talks remains confidential, they are committed to negotiating a multi-year agreement with the workers that ensures fiscal responsibility and is comparable to other GTA municipalities.

With workers walking off the job, the City says it will prioritize essential and emergency services however, those who take public transit may face longer than normal wait times. It recommends that Brampton Transit riders make alternate travel plans.

Top Stories

Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing

A man has died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area near Morningside...

10m ago

1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York
1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after an excavation pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York. Police were called to the Bayview and Ruddington Avenues area just...

11h ago

Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains
Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform but stopped short of ordering people...

7h ago

Hundreds will lose access to safe consumption when some Toronto sites close: study
Hundreds will lose access to safe consumption when some Toronto sites close: study

TORONTO — Hundreds of people will lose access to supervised consumption sites in Toronto when the province closes five of them next year, which will likely mean more public drug use and more overdoses,...

2h ago

