Canada’s Walk of Fame to honour Manitoba folk and country singer William Prince

William Prince, pictured in this undated photo. Prince will receive a top award from Canada's Walk of Fame. HANDOUT/Photo Credit Danny Shumov THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO **Mandatory Credit**

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2024 4:02 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 4:14 pm.

TORONTO — Country-folk singer William Prince will receive a top award from Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The musician from Peguis First Nation, north of Winnipeg, has been named the recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

The annual award recognizes Canadian musicians who “drive positive impact in the music industry.”

The organization says Prince’s contributions include hosting “A Day to Listen” in 2023, an event that recognizes Truth and Reconciliation Day.

It also points to the song he wrote for the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle will honour Prince with a performance of one of his songs during the Canada’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20.

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

3h ago

Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires...

9m ago

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call
Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

2h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

7h ago

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

3h ago

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

18h ago

2:41
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues

A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports

22h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.
3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.
More Videos