Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing
Posted November 7, 2024 7:05 am.
Last Updated November 7, 2024 7:08 am.
A man has died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area near Morningside Avenue just after 6 a.m.
A man was located with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.