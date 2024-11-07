Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home

Jackson Ferreira, 26, Toronto
On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, police identified the accused as 26-year-old Jackson Ferreira of Toronto. Search warrants were executed, and on Tuesday, he was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 7, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 1:04 pm.

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually two victims at his home more than two years ago.

Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

It’s alleged the victim attended the home of the accused in the St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street area, where they were drugged with what investigators called a noxious substance. The victim was then sexually assaulted.

Authorities noted that the same victim again attended the home of the accused on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and was drugged and sexually assaulted. A similar incident was reported involving a second victim on Thursday, July 21, 2022, where that individual was drugged and sexually assaulted by the accused.

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, police identified the accused as 26-year-old Jackson Ferreira of Toronto. Search warrants were executed, and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, he was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Ferreira was slated to appear in court on Wednesday. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the accused.

Top Stories

Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner
Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner. Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive...

1h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

2h ago

Biden delivers remarks following Trump's victory over Harris
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's victory over Harris

President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump's decisive victory over Kamala Harris. “In a democracy, the will...

0m ago

Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

3h ago

