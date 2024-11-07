A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually two victims at his home more than two years ago.

Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

It’s alleged the victim attended the home of the accused in the St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street area, where they were drugged with what investigators called a noxious substance. The victim was then sexually assaulted.

Authorities noted that the same victim again attended the home of the accused on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and was drugged and sexually assaulted. A similar incident was reported involving a second victim on Thursday, July 21, 2022, where that individual was drugged and sexually assaulted by the accused.

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, police identified the accused as 26-year-old Jackson Ferreira of Toronto. Search warrants were executed, and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, he was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Ferreira was slated to appear in court on Wednesday. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the accused.