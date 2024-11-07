Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner.

Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive on Wednesday at around 4:25 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Once on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Security video released on Thursday shows a dark-coloured, newer-model Acura TLX sedan arrive in the area and a suspect exit the passenger side.

He walks down the street, approaching the victim’s home. When the video cuts to a different angle the suspect is seen running into the open garage and shooting the victim.

He then runs back into the black getaway car which speeds away.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black face mask.

Investigators believe it is a targeted incident.