Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

Security video shows a Markham shooting suspect fleeing the scene. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 7, 2024 11:30 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 12:02 pm.

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner.

Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive on Wednesday at around 4:25 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Once on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Security video released on Thursday shows a dark-coloured, newer-model Acura TLX sedan arrive in the area and a suspect exit the passenger side.

He walks down the street, approaching the victim’s home. When the video cuts to a different angle the suspect is seen running into the open garage and shooting the victim.

He then runs back into the black getaway car which speeds away.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black face mask.

Investigators believe it is a targeted incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

2h ago

Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting multiple victims
Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting multiple victims

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting numerous victims at his home more than two years ago. Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday,...

39m ago

Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair
Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair

It'll be your last chance to check out the Royal Winter Fair this year and your only chance to climb the CN Tower. Keep in mind there is a subway closure and a GO Train service adjustment this week. CN...

1h ago

Top Stories

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

2h ago

Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting multiple victims
Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting multiple victims

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting numerous victims at his home more than two years ago. Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday,...

39m ago

Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair
Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair

It'll be your last chance to check out the Royal Winter Fair this year and your only chance to climb the CN Tower. Keep in mind there is a subway closure and a GO Train service adjustment this week. CN...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

13h ago

2:41
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues

A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports

17h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.

19h ago

3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.

19h ago

2:09
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?

Caryn Ceolin has the latest from Washington, D.C., including what a second Donald Trump win means for Canada.
More Videos