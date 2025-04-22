White House cites drop in people caught at Canada-U.S. border as tariffs continue

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says there have been “successes” at the Canada-U.S. border — but is offering no new hints about what might convince U.S. President Donald Trump to drop his tariffs on Canada.

Leavitt says there has been a significant drop in the number of people illegally crossing into the U.S. from Canada.

Trump cited the flow of people and fentanyl across the border as his reason for hitting Canada with steep economy-wide tariffs in March.

The president partially paused those duties a few days later for imports compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Imports that aren’t compliant continue to be hit with 25 per cent tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy and potash.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows a tiny volume of fentanyl is seized at the northern border.