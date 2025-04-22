White House cites drop in people caught at Canada-U.S. border as tariffs continue

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2025 3:09 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2025 3:13 pm.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says there have been “successes” at the Canada-U.S. border — but is offering no new hints about what might convince U.S. President Donald Trump to drop his tariffs on Canada.

Leavitt says there has been a significant drop in the number of people illegally crossing into the U.S. from Canada.

Trump cited the flow of people and fentanyl across the border as his reason for hitting Canada with steep economy-wide tariffs in March.

The president partially paused those duties a few days later for imports compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Imports that aren’t compliant continue to be hit with 25 per cent tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy and potash.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows a tiny volume of fentanyl is seized at the northern border.

Top Stories

Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an "exchange of gunfire" following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. The...

1h ago

Court grants injunction to stop Ontario from removing bike lanes

The Ontario government’s bid to remove three major Toronto bike lanes has been put on pause after a temporary injunction has been granted by Justice Paul Schabas.  The Ford government can't...

1h ago

Federal election 2025: Elections Canada reports large jump in advance voting

Amid recent news residents in Canada set a one-day advance vote total, the country's elections body is reporting a large jump in ballots cast by voters ahead of the general election date. According...

1h ago

Steve Paikin stepping down from The Agenda after a nearly two-decade run

TVO's flagship current affairs program The Agenda with Steve Paikin will wind down this summer, with Paikin announcing that he's stepping down as the host to explore new opportunities. The final episode...

2h ago

