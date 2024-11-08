Drake makes a surprise appearance at Latto’s Toronto concert

Drake surprised fans at Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour stop in Toronto on Thursday.

Videos posted to social media show the Toronto rapper performing “Housekeeping Knows” from the mezzanine at History, a concert venue on Queen Street East.

The song is the third track on Drake’s 2024 EP “100 Gigs,” which was released in August amid a beef with American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

On Thursday night, Atlanta-rapper Latto appeared on stage throughout the song, where she danced and rapped with Drizzy about being “up in the six.”

R&B singer Mariah The Scientist also hit the stage last night as the concert’s opening act.

Drake popped out for Latto’s show at History in Toronto.



(via milanmoves / tiktok) pic.twitter.com/njrn0LLoHx — Rap Daily (@RapDaily) November 8, 2024