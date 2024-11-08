Drake makes a surprise appearance at Latto’s Toronto concert

Drake performs at History on November 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) 2024 Robert Okine

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 10:17 am.

Drake surprised fans at Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour stop in Toronto on Thursday.

Videos posted to social media show the Toronto rapper performing “Housekeeping Knows” from the mezzanine at History, a concert venue on Queen Street East.

The song is the third track on Drake’s 2024 EP “100 Gigs,” which was released in August amid a beef with American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

On Thursday night, Atlanta-rapper Latto appeared on stage throughout the song, where she danced and rapped with Drizzy about being “up in the six.”

R&B singer Mariah The Scientist also hit the stage last night as the concert’s opening act. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

39m ago

What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada
What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada

Experts say Donald Trump’s election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S. as his promised policies risk higher inflation, which could ultimately have implications for Canadian rates and...

16m ago

Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday....

1m ago

'More of the same': Jobless rate holds steady at 6.5% in October amid weak hiring
'More of the same': Jobless rate holds steady at 6.5% in October amid weak hiring

Canada’s unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 per cent last month as hiring remained weak across the economy.Statistics Canada’s labour force survey on Friday said employment rose by a modest 15,000...

updated

44m ago

Top Stories

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

39m ago

What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada
What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada

Experts say Donald Trump’s election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S. as his promised policies risk higher inflation, which could ultimately have implications for Canadian rates and...

16m ago

Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday....

1m ago

'More of the same': Jobless rate holds steady at 6.5% in October amid weak hiring
'More of the same': Jobless rate holds steady at 6.5% in October amid weak hiring

Canada’s unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 per cent last month as hiring remained weak across the economy.Statistics Canada’s labour force survey on Friday said employment rose by a modest 15,000...

updated

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Elliot Page among notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards
Elliot Page among notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards

Actor Elliot Page and musician Rufus Wainright are among the notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars honoured at the inaugural PTP Pink awards. As Jazan Grewal reports, the ceremony was hosted by drag star Queen Priyanka.

10h ago

2:34
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow is urging people to not reject soon to be announced homeless shelters in their communities. Chow will not join other mayors in asking the Premier to invoke the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments.

17h ago

0:32
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking

Controversial Olympian Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn announces her retirement from competitive breaking. Gunn's performance at the Paris Olympics drew ridicule from around the world.

20h ago

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

20h ago

2:25
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss

On the heels of Kamala Harris' concession speech, U.S. President Joe Biden is addressing the nation. Caryn Ceolin reports on his remarks from near the White House in Washington.

21h ago

More Videos