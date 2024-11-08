Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East near Kingston Road just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived, they located a 43-year-old man at the scene with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since identified him as Jason Hines, who was from Toronto.

Police would not confirm which floor the stabbing took place but investigators were seen in and around the 10th floor.

Police said a man and two women were arrested, and investigators have since charged 55-year-old Michael Currie, of Toronto, with second-degree murder.

Investigators have not released details on the charges relating to the two other people arrested.

“We believe that all parties are known to one another,” Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters on Thursday.

A resident who lives in the apartment complex told CityNews the building is “getting worse and worse every day,” adding that the government needs to put in new rules and regulations.

Last year, one person was killed in a fire and in 2018 a man was gunned down in the building’s stairwell.

In a statement to CityNews, Toronto Community Housing said it has significant security coverage at this building adding that they share the community’s concerns about safety.

“This is one of our highest needs buildings. That’s why we’ve joined forces with the City, the Toronto Police Service and a wide range of community partners to address the challenges this community is dealing with, including mental health and addiction as well as homelessness.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews