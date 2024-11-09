‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd dead at 69

Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation's effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally's Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) 2018 Gabe Ginsberg

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 9, 2024 12:28 pm.

Tony Todd, the American actor who became famous for his roles in the films Candyman and Final Destination, has died at 69, according to his manager.

“What can I say about #TonyTodd, a man that has been my friend and client for over 30 years other than to write that I will miss him every single day,” talent manager Jeffrey Goldberg wrote in a social media post that was shared on Saturday. “His talent will be missed on screen and stage.”

The actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. A cause of death was not released.

Todd has appeared in more than 100 films throughout his career and guest starred in dozens of television roles, including Criminal Minds, Law & Order and Boston Public.

He also appeared on Broadway with notable performances in August Wilson’s King Hedley II and Athol Fugard’s The Captain’s Tiger.

As a voice actor, Todd portrayed The Fallen in director Michael Bay’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Venom in the video game for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the latter of which earned him a British Academy Games Award nomination.

