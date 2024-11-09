Man wanted in connection to alleged sexual assault near Scotiabank Arena

Surveillance photos of man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation near Scotiabank Arena
Surveillance photos of man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation near Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 6, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 9, 2024 5:16 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2024 5:18 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault near Scotiabank Arena.

Investigators say around 10:30 p.m. on November 6 a woman was walking alone in the Bay Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West area when an unknown man approached her from behind.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. He continued to follow her and attempted to engage her in conversation before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with a medium build, shoulder-length black curly hair, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a beige and white baseball cap, a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black Adidas track pants with white stripes along the sides, light-coloured sneakers, and carrying an olive green and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

