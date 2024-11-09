Remembrance Day is Monday and events are being held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war.

The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between Germany and the Allied Forces in Paris and the ceasefire went into effect at 11 a.m. Canada observed its first Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day as it has become known, in 1919.

On the 11th minute of the 11th day of the 11th month, you are asked to pause for two minutes of silence.

There are several official events being held across Toronto to mark Remembrance Day:

The 96th annual sunrise service will be held at 8 a.m. at Prospect Cemetary on St. Clair Avenue West.

The Fort York National Historic Site will hold ceremonies starting at 10:40 a.m.

Ceremonies at the Memorial Gardens at East York Civic Centre, the Cenotaph at Etobicoke Civic Centre, the York Cemetary Cenotaph in North York, the Scarborough War Memorial, the York Civic Centre Cenotaph and the Cenotaph at Old City Hall are scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

You can view the livestream of the City of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony at Old City Hall here

Ceremonies will also be held at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park starting at 10:45 a.m. You can watch a live stream of that ceremony here.

The Toronto Zoo will hold its 39th Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Waterside Theatre starting at 10:55 a.m. Veterans in uniform (or with medals, crests or other military affiliation insignia) and serving members in uniform of the Armed Forces, Police, Fire and Paramedic Services will receive complimentary Zoo admission while members of the public who attend can get 50 per cent off the price of admission.

In Mississauga, a ceremony is being held at the Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial at 10:30 a.m.

Brampton has a parade and ceremony at the Cenotaph at Ken Whillans Square starting at 10:30 a.m.

While Remembrance Day is observed as a holiday in most provinces and territories it is not recognized as a statutory holiday in Ontario, meaning some regular services will not be available. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Toronto:

TRANSIT

The TTC will run on a regular schedule on Monday. Buses, streetcars and subways will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. as a remembrance tribute.

GO Transit will operate on a regular schedule on Monday.

BEER/LCBO

Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed on Monday morning and will open at noon. https://www.lcbo.com/en/stores/

BANKS / GOVERNMENT SERVICES / MAIL

Canada Post will be closed on Monday so there will be no collection or delivery of mail. Private sector deliveries (Purolator, UPS, DHL, etc.) will operate as normal.

All major banks will be closed but ATMs and online banking services will be available.

Federal government services and offices will be closed on Monday.

GROCERY / PHARMACIES

Grocery stores and pharmacies will operate at regular hours.

MALLS

Shopping malls like the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Dufferin Mall, Pacific Mall, Square One, Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall, and Sherway Gardens will all be open at normal hours.