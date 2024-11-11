Investigators say 2 suspects in fatal North York shooting may have fled to Jamaica
Posted November 11, 2024 5:59 pm.
Toronto police have identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in North York and say they may have fled to Jamaica.
Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and Debbie Jones, 42, are both wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Anthony McBean (pictured below).
McBean was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a plaza in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Monday, September, 30, just before 7:30 a.m.
Investigators say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and may have escaped to Jamaica.
Bailey is described as having a thin build and shaved head, while Jones has a medium build and dark hair.