Investigators say 2 suspects in fatal North York shooting may have fled to Jamaica

Suspects Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and Debbie Jones, 42, are wanted for second degree murder. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 11, 2024 5:59 pm.

Toronto police have identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in North York and say they may have fled to Jamaica.

Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and Debbie Jones, 42, are both wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Anthony McBean (pictured below).

The victim has been identified as Anthony McBean, 42, of Toronto. Toronto Police

McBean was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a plaza in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Monday, September, 30, just before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and may have escaped to Jamaica.

Bailey is described as having a thin build and shaved head, while Jones has a medium build and dark hair.

