Maple Leafs’ Pacioretty week-to-week with lower-body injury

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Max Pacioretty is set to miss some time.

The team announced Monday that Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and is listed as week-to-week.

The news comes after the 35-year-old was hurt during the first period of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Facing his former team, Pacioretty took a crosscheck to the back from Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson. As he fell to the ice, he immediately grabbed his left thigh, appearing to be in discomfort.

Prior to that, Pacioretty had also taken a hard fall after tripping over the foot of another Canadiens defenceman, David Savard.

The 35-year-old left the ice with help from teammates John Tavares and Ryan Reaves, then was assisted to the locker room by two trainers. He subsequently missed the remainder of the game.

In his first season with the Maple Leafs, Pacioretty has six points (two goals and four assists) in 13 games.

Meanwhile, fellow forwards Max Domi and William Nylander were also absent from the Maple Leafs’ practice on Monday due to maintenance.