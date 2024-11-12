2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids

A drug investigation that began in Niagara Falls culminated with a series of raids in Brampton that allegedly netted police quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Tuesday.

OPP and Niagara Regional Police began an investigation into drug trafficking activity within Niagara Region in April 2024

“Investigators were able to identify a drug trafficking network that stemmed into the GTA, responsible for trafficking suspected cocaine and fentanyl as well as other illegal drugs,” an OPP release states.

On Oct. 23, 2024, officers executed four search warrants in Brampton, allegedly seizing four handguns, one shotgun and kilos of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

Guns allegedly seized during raids in Brampton. OPP

Also seized were suspected MDMA, meth, various opioid tablets, ammunition and more than $316,000 in Canadian cash.

Michael Navarro, 29, of Brampton, is facing numerous firearms and drug charges.

Kathy Samuel, 32, faces two counts of possession of drugs, cocaine and fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking.

Navarro remains in custody, while Samuel was released and will be back in court on Dec. 5, 2024.