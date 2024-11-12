Canadian Music Week buyers rename event Departure Festival, expand its scope

Randy Lennox poses in Toronto on Monday, Nov.18, 2019. Canadian Music Week's new owners, including former Bell Media executive Lennox, are conducting a major overhaul of the annual industry gathering to broaden its scope beyond music.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2024 4:30 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 4:57 pm.

TORONTO — Canadian Music Week’s new owners are conducting a major overhaul of the annual industry gathering to broaden its scope beyond music.

The long-running Toronto event is set to relaunch next year as the Departure Festival + Conference, which organizers describe as “a reimagined and expanded vision” of the original.

They say the festival will continue its music panels and performances while incorporating comedy and technology industry programming, with plans to introduce film and fashion in the coming years.

In June, former record label and Bell Media executive Randy Lennox’s Loft Entertainment partnered with live entertainment developer Oak View Group to acquire the operations of CMW for an undisclosed amount.

At the time, Lennox promised big changes to the four-day festival that would position it for a more diverse future of entertainment. Among the additions, the festival will expand to six days and introduce comedy performances and a songwriter showcase.

The Departure Festival + Conference runs from May 6-11, 2025 at Toronto’s Hotel X.

Lennox served as president and CEO of Universal Music Canada from 1998 to 2015 and is credited with helping shape the careers of Shawn Mendes, the Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Oak View Group is a Denver-based company that oversees venue development and management for the live entertainment industry. Among its Canadian projects is a renovation of Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre arena. The company also owns Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

2h ago

Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering
Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering

A male has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Pickering. Durham police were called to Underhill Court and Bentley Lane for reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. One male was taken...

3h ago

Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals 'unacceptable culture'
Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals 'unacceptable culture'

The independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal involving members of the Canadian women's soccer team coaching staff leaves as many questions as answers. But it's clear the "practice of...

1h ago

2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids
2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids

A drug investigation that began in Niagara Falls culminated with a series of raids in Brampton that allegedly netted police quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms, Ontario Provincial...

4h ago

