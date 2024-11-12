CUPW issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post

A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The Canada Union of Postal Workers has issued 72 hour strike notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2024 5:40 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 7:17 am.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.

The notice is for both the union’s urban and rural bargaining units.

In a release early Tuesday morning, the union says workers will be in a legal strike position as of Friday if negotiated settlements have not been reached.

However, the union says its national executive board has yet to decide if a job action will happen by the deadline, saying that it will depend on Canada Post’s actions at the bargaining table in the coming days.

Related:

“After almost a year of bargaining, despite our best efforts, the parties remain far apart on many issues,” the union said in a statement.

Canada Post’s latest contract offer included annual wage increases that amounted to 11.5 per cent over four years. It also offered protection of the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as job security and health benefits.

The union has rejected the proposal.

CUPW announced last month that its members had voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin
Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired and a police cruiser was hit in the city's west end, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests. A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio there was...

updated

23m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

3h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a large barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring...

49m ago

Transit in Brampton running as municipal workers' strike drags on
Transit in Brampton running as municipal workers' strike drags on

Striking municipal workers in Brampton are back at the picket lines today but will not be at transit facilities this time. Brampton Transit says regular bus service is running on all routes on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/BramptonTransit/status/1856276337457029182 Around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin
Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired and a police cruiser was hit in the city's west end, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests. A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio there was...

updated

23m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

3h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a large barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring...

49m ago

Transit in Brampton running as municipal workers' strike drags on
Transit in Brampton running as municipal workers' strike drags on

Striking municipal workers in Brampton are back at the picket lines today but will not be at transit facilities this time. Brampton Transit says regular bus service is running on all routes on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/BramptonTransit/status/1856276337457029182 Around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

13h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.

19h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.

19h ago

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.

21h ago

2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

More Videos