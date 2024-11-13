Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President’s Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.

The retailer, which includes Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart, says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $777 million or $2.53 for the quarter ended Oct. 5. The result compared with a profit of $621 million or $1.95 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $18.54 billion, up from $18.27 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales at its food stores were up 0.5 per cent. After excluding the unfavourable impact of the timing of Thanksgiving, the company says food store same-store sales were up about 1.3 per cent.

Drug retail same-store sales were up 2.9 per cent as pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales rose 6.3 per cent, but front store same-store sales fell 0.5 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.50 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $2.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

“Increased customer traffic to our stores this quarter demonstrates that we are delivering the value, quality and service our customers count on,” Loblaw chief executive Per Bank said in a statement.

In its outlook, the company raised its guidance for full-year adjusted net earnings per common share growth to low double-digits compared with earlier expectations for high single-digits.

The company also said that based on the year-to-date investments in its store network and distribution centres, it now expects to invest a net amount of $1.9 billion in capital expenditures compared with earlier expectations for $1.8 billion.

Gross capital investments are expected to total about $2.3 billion, up from previous expectations for $2.2 billion, while property disposals are expected to be about $400 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press