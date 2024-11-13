Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision. A man leaves a Loblaws store in Toronto on Thursday, May 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2024 7:50 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 8:56 am.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President’s Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.

The retailer, which includes Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart, says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $777 million or $2.53 for the quarter ended Oct. 5. The result compared with a profit of $621 million or $1.95 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $18.54 billion, up from $18.27 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales at its food stores were up 0.5 per cent. After excluding the unfavourable impact of the timing of Thanksgiving, the company says food store same-store sales were up about 1.3 per cent.

Drug retail same-store sales were up 2.9 per cent as pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales rose 6.3 per cent, but front store same-store sales fell 0.5 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.50 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $2.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

“Increased customer traffic to our stores this quarter demonstrates that we are delivering the value, quality and service our customers count on,” Loblaw chief executive Per Bank said in a statement.

In its outlook, the company raised its guidance for full-year adjusted net earnings per common share growth to low double-digits compared with earlier expectations for high single-digits.

The company also said that based on the year-to-date investments in its store network and distribution centres, it now expects to invest a net amount of $1.9 billion in capital expenditures compared with earlier expectations for $1.8 billion.

Gross capital investments are expected to total about $2.3 billion, up from previous expectations for $2.2 billion, while property disposals are expected to be about $400 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada

Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's...

58m ago

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

12h ago

Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police
Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police

A male youth is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue at...

2h ago

Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation
Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation

Officials are investigating the circumstances of an early-morning two-alarm fire at a long-term care home in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Fieldstone Commons Care Community in the Ellesmere...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada

Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's...

58m ago

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

12h ago

Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police
Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police

A male youth is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue at...

2h ago

Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation
Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation

Officials are investigating the circumstances of an early-morning two-alarm fire at a long-term care home in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Fieldstone Commons Care Community in the Ellesmere...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle

Police in York Region are reporting a concerning trend: rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles. As Michelle Mackey reports, since September there have been at least 20 incidents, one of them caught on camera.

10h ago

2:54
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record

Taylor Swift fans might want to bring an umbrella to her concert this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.

20h ago

2:48
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto

Taylor Swift merchandise went on sale Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, ahead of this week's highly anticipated The Eras Tour. Caryn Ceolin speaks to fans who waited in line to get in on the action.

20h ago

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
More Videos