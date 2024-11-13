Love live music but can’t stand Taylor Swift?

If you love live music but can’t stomach screaming Swifties, anxiety-inducing credit card bills and the suffocating crowds that are inextricably linked to Taylor Swift concerts, there’s plenty of alternative options in Toronto during her six-night stint at Rogers Centre.

CityNews tapped Toronto live music aficionado Nick Griffin, co-founder of Toronto Music Crawler with partner Zarna Grundy, to help plan a Swift-less musical journey through the city’s beer-soaked barrooms and storied music halls.

“Compared to other cities I’ve been to around the world, you have the broadest range of music in Toronto because of all the different ethnicities that come to the city, so you have a lot of different genres that you wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to elsewhere,” Griffin notes.

Here’s his curated tour through the city’s live music scene on the nights that Swift performs.

Thursday, November 14:

Voodoo Sometimes, DROM Taberna, 458 Queen St. W.

While everything about Taylor Swift screams careful choreography, this Canadian east coast jam band is all about the ecstasy of improvisation and the inherent risks and rewards that follow. Voodoo Sometimes, will perform well into the early morning hours at DROM Taberna, a venue that Griffin says has something for everyone.

“They’ve really come up as a place that gets really good quality music that plays late into the night. Some people like that after-2 a.m. vibe, but they also have music during the day and a brunch on the weekend. It’s all very music-centric and about inclusivity.

“So they have a Swing Dance Night, an open mic, they are very receptive to bringing in up-and-coming musicians. They’re all about promoting the music scene in Toronto and focusing on that community element.”

A Night of House and Minimal, BSMT254, 254 Lansdowne Ave.

Minimal house music is about as far from the chaos of the Swift invasion as possible and you’ll be able to soak in the chill grooves at BSMT254.

Griffin raves about the vibe the venue has been able to cultivate.

“There’s an underground music scene happening there,” Griffin said of BSMT254. “The venue is very music-centric and they are indiscriminate about what genres come in and out. They are very focused on good quality and creating community.

“Within genres of music there’s these communities that evolve and they are very welcoming of all of them. It’s small and a very intimate vibe. On one night you could get jazz, on the next night rock n roll, then on the next night a hardcore house/techno party. And that’s quite rare.”

Friday, November 15:

Cory Wong, History, 1663 Queen St E.

“He’s probably one of the best rhythm guitarists out there,” Griffin said of Wong, who rose to prominence with American funk band Vulfpeck. “He sort of falls in line with how music becomes very popular these days, he’s a bit of a YouTube sensation. He’s quite relevant and if you’re into guitar, he’s very generous with his knowledge online.”

“History is very connected to Toronto with Drake,” he said of the famous Toronto rapper who collaborated on the concept and design of the venue. “We have our superstars too and they’re contributing to the city. Taylor Swift isn’t the only superstar in town.”

Boni, Division 88, 225 Geary Ave.

Fresh off a new album, Canadian experimental electronic music producer and singer-songwriter, Boni, takes the stage at Division 88 — another venue Griffin touts as being a big part of Toronto’s burgeoning live music scene.

“These kind of studio spaces that are popping up around the city are actually quite interesting because they are not like established bars or typical venues. That’s a cultural thing that’s happening in Toronto and I think a lot of that comes out of the idea of electronic music, how people used to go and find places to experience their music because they couldn’t bring it to the established places.

“You have this whole culture of music and art up in that (Geary) area, with galleries, music events and food,” he added. “It’s really come on strong in the last number of years and it’s become an epicentre for culture and music in the city.”

Saturday, November 16:

The Happy Pals, Grossman’s Tavern, 377 Spadina Ave.

The Happy Pals have been performing their ecstatic New Orleans Jazz matinees at Grossman’s for decades and Griffin loves the unpretentious and inclusive atmosphere.

“People of all ages are welcome at The Happy Pals,” he said. “And because they’ve been doing it for so long they’ve created almost a family environment where people can sort of have these joyous occasions in the middle of the day. That kind of environment is something that needs to be cultivated more in the city.

“Grossman’s Tavern is the blues venue in town,” he adds. “They attract a lot of different musicians and a lot of regulars that are very good quality. It’s very blues-centric and it feels like a blues bar in there. That corner has always been Grossman’s corner and it’s always been a beacon for live music in the city.”

Thandiswa Mazwai and special guest Kunle, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Toronto based Nigerian Canadian singer-songwriter Kunle opens for Mazwai — one of post-apartheid South Africa’s most sought-after singers. Mazwai’s dance music, dubbed kwaito, blends elements of hip-hop, reggae, jazz, and house music. It’s the kind of show Koerner Hall, which is located in the Royal Conservatory of Music, has become world-renowned for hosting.

“It’s definitely a place to visit in Toronto as an architectural feat and the acoustics are incredible. They get a lot of interesting shows and the quality is always of the highest order. The whole aura of the place is impressive but it’s also very accessible. They make a point of representing all aspects of music in Toronto and around the world.”

Thursday, November 21:

Sturgill Simpson, Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St.

Simpson has created a loyal following with his original take on country music, blending it with searing guitar licks, bluegrass and psychedelia, not to mention a voice reminiscent of the great Waylon Jennings.

Catching him at such a legendary venue is a no-brainer — if you can snag a coveted ticket.

“Massey Hall is coming off their big renovation and they are getting lots of great acts,” Griffin stresses. “Everybody who comes here from other cities always comments on how special the venue is. It’s a special place and they’ve done a really good job, particularly upstairs with the venue and creating it so people can have a good, comfortable concert experience with an old-school kind of ambience.”

Chilldozer, Ted’s Collision, 573 College St.

Chilldozer’s dreamy alternative post-punk will fill the small, cozy bar that’s hosting more and more up-and-coming musical acts.

“It’s got a real authentic vibe,” Griffin says of the Little Italy mainstay for cold pints, red neon, and loud music.

“It’s more about creating ambience. It’s an unpretentious spot to listen to music and enjoy yourself and connect with people around you.”

Friday, November 22:

Kevin Breit, The Cameron House (front room), 408 Queen St. W.

“He’s a very unique guitar player,” Griffin says of Canadian guitar wizard, Breit. “He’s very good at communicating with the instrument, it’s not just about playing notes. There’s a transcendence to his playing. He’s played with a number of amazing artists.

“Cameron House is one of the best music rooms in the city. They do a lot of interesting residencies there. The fact that you can go there and see one of the best guitar players in the country is quite a remarkable thing.”

West End Micro Music Festival 2024: Ecstatic Voices, 1691 Bloor St. W.

This event bring together some of Toronto’s most creative performers for four performances of ecstatic and celestial music.

“These type of pop up festivals happen often in Toronto and it’s a really good opportunity to go and experience music that wouldn’t otherwise be in the mainstream,” Griffin stresses.

“It’s not necessarily a going out and partying experience, it’s more about sort of the texture of the music.”

Saturday, November 23:

Austin Snell, Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen St. W.

Singer-songwriter Austin Snell is making waves in the country music scene, but as Griffin notes, it doesn’t really matter who is playing the Horseshoe Tavern, it’s always worth checking out.

“It’s a place where local artists who are staring to generate a bit of a following — the Horseshoe is really welcoming of that and sort of giving them a place to play in a slightly bigger environment, but also you’re getting legendary musicians from all over the world that play there. And it’s right at the centre of it all at Spadina and Queen.”

Like Father, Like Son, Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr.

Legendary santoor master Javad Bathaie and his son, Sina Bathaie, unite tradition and innovation with Javad’s timeless Persian melodies and Sina’s modern electronic fusion.

It’s the type of performance Griffin says makes the Aga Khan a special place.

“The Aga Khan is a very unique music venue,” he said. “They also have an incredible museum attached to it. So people can go and explore the museum and then go to a concert. They get really culturally-based musicians from all over the world. It’s become a place where people of all ages can go to see the art, and end the evening off with very high quality performances.”





