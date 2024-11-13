A woman from Kitchener is facing charges, including impaired driving, in a multi-vehicle collision that took the life of a 68-year-old man in Markham.

York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called to Highway 7 East and Reesor Road around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, for reports of a crash.

Police determined that the driver of an SUV had crossed the centre line, striking a hatchback travelling in the opposite direction.

The 68-year-old male driver of the hatchback was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the hatchback was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital and later taken into custody. On Wednesday, she was identified as 42-year-old Carolyn Nielsen of Kitchener.

She faces several charges, including dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or those with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.