‘It’s over!”: Raptors unveil Vince Carter-inspired City Edition jerseys

The Toronto Raptors officially unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition jerseys on Thursday, an ode to Vince Carter and the retro dinosaur logo from 1995.

The new threads will be worn by the players and debut on Nov. 21 when the Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. The team will wear the City Edition jerseys five times this season to mark Toronto’s 30th anniversary as an NBA franchise.

30th Anniversary City Edition Jerseys Now Available pic.twitter.com/PxtY7KTHKC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 14, 2024

The jersey features the beloved dinosaur logo in mid-flight emulating Carter’s between-the-legs dunk from the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. It also features all of the Raptors’ brand colours throughout the years, including purple, red, gold and silver.

“This 30th anniversary is a season to celebrate the people and moments who have made this franchise who we are,” Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said.

“Is there a better example of that feeling than the image of Vince’s unbelievable dunk? It reminds us that we can inspire. It allows us to dream of flying. It is proudly Toronto. And this uniform is unique in the league – just like the team and fans who will proudly wear it.”

AGO gets in on the action

Carter became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Raptors during a ceremony at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 2. Nicknamed “Vinsanity” and “Air Canada,” Carter’s aforementioned performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest is often cited as one of the best in history.

“This year has been an incredibly meaningful one to me with the Hall of Fame induction and the jersey retirement at Scotiabank Arena two weeks ago, but I rank this logo on the City Edition jersey right up there with both of those honours,” said Carter.

“To be able to watch a Raptors game with the team wearing a jersey with a logo inspired by me is beyond anything I could have imagined and I appreciate the tribute very much.”

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) will host a limited-time-only installation showcasing the City Edition uniform from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17 as part of regular admission.