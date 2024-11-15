4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after suspects fled from officers in Scarborough.
Toronto police are investigating after suspects fled from officers in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 15, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 1:44 pm.

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message contained a photo of a victim being threatened with a firearm.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle at Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 5 a.m. The suspects then fled from officers in the vehicle.

The vehicle was then involved in a collision three hours later at McNicoll and Midland avenues and one person, believe to be in their early 20s, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle. They were taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects, one 17-year-old and one 19-year-old, were taken into custody and are being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

A citizen, whose vehicle was struck by the suspect vehicle, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two firearms was also allegedly recovered.

Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said they are still investigating how the victim ended up in the vehicle, but confirmed the victim was threatened with a firearm.

“We’re waiting to get really full account as to have the situation transpired,” said Maslowski. He could not confirm whether the suspects and victim were known to each other.


