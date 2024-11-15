4 suspects sought after violent North York robbery

Surveillance footage shows the alleged suspects of a violent robbery.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 15, 2024 11:16 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for four people who are wanted in connection with a violent robbery that took place earlier this month.

Officers say the incident happened near Bermondsey Road and Eglinton Avenue East, in North York.

According to police, two men were looking to sell a laptop and had agreed to meet up with a potential buyer around 11:30 p.m. on November 3.

Instead, they were met by four men who allegedly assaulted the two victims and robbed them of various items. The suspects then forced the victims into a vehicle and drove them to another location to withdraw money from an ATM, police say.

Once the money was retrieved, the suspects took off and left the victims with minor injuries.

Police are now seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a black Mercedes SUV with an Ontario licence plate CRRH 525.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a medium build, black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey-blue hoodie, beige cargo pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, black hair in a bowl cut and has a black moustache. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater with a white “V” on the back and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as a six-foot-two male in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black puffer jacket and black shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a male in his 20s with black hair in a bun and a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a beige tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black shoes with white marks on them.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Photos from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto
Photos from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto

Taylor Swift hit the stage at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night for the final leg of her long-running Era's Tour. The "Bad Blood" singer will perform six shows in Toronto from November 14-16...

2h ago

2 people arrested, 4 sent to hospital after alleged kidnapping
2 people arrested, 4 sent to hospital after alleged kidnapping

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a kidnapping investigation. The arrests come after a brief police chase early Friday morning that sent four people to a hospital. Investigators...

4h ago

Claims open in $12.5M class-action settlement over WestJet baggage fees
Claims open in $12.5M class-action settlement over WestJet baggage fees

VANCOUVER — Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court...

5h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

10h ago

