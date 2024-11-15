4 suspects sought after violent North York robbery

Toronto police are on the hunt for four people who are wanted in connection with a violent robbery that took place earlier this month.

Officers say the incident happened near Bermondsey Road and Eglinton Avenue East, in North York.

According to police, two men were looking to sell a laptop and had agreed to meet up with a potential buyer around 11:30 p.m. on November 3.

Instead, they were met by four men who allegedly assaulted the two victims and robbed them of various items. The suspects then forced the victims into a vehicle and drove them to another location to withdraw money from an ATM, police say.

Once the money was retrieved, the suspects took off and left the victims with minor injuries.

Police are now seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a black Mercedes SUV with an Ontario licence plate CRRH 525.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a medium build, black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey-blue hoodie, beige cargo pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, black hair in a bowl cut and has a black moustache. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater with a white “V” on the back and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as a six-foot-two male in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black puffer jacket and black shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a male in his 20s with black hair in a bun and a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a beige tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black shoes with white marks on them.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.