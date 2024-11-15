Claims open in $12.5M class-action settlement over WestJet baggage fees

Young boys look out at Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class action settlement approved by British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 6:00 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 6:44 pm.

VANCOUVER — Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.

A statement from Evolink Law Group says anyone in the world who paid a fee for their first checked bag on domestic and international flights during certain periods when they shouldn’t have been charged has until Feb. 10, 2025, to submit a claim.

The law firm based in Burnaby, B.C., says the settlement will be distributed to class members in the form of WestJet travel credits, not cash.

It says the distribution will come after the deduction of class lawyer fees representing 1/3 of the settlement’s value, additional legal disbursements and a $1,500 honorarium for the plaintiff, which WestJet was to pay in cash.

The B.C. Court of Appeal had dismissed WestJet’s previous efforts to overturn the certification of the class-action lawsuit in 2022.

The Calgary-based airline ultimately amended wording in its domestic tariff to remove mention that one checked bag would be free.

The statement from Evolink says any travel credits distributed to class members must be redeemed toward WestJet flights within two years or they will expire.

Anyone who paid for their first checked bag on Canadian domestic flights booked directly with WestJet for travel between Oct. 29, 2014 and July 29, 2017 is eligible to submit a claim, the law firm says in a statement issued Friday.

For international flights, the travel time period is from Jan. 6, 2016 to Feb. 27, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 people arrested, 4 sent to hospital after alleged kidnapping
2 people arrested, 4 sent to hospital after alleged kidnapping

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a kidnapping investigation. The arrests come after a brief police chase early Friday morning that sent four people to a hospital. Investigators...

24m ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

4h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

5h ago

3 people arrested in drug trafficking and firearm investigation
3 people arrested in drug trafficking and firearm investigation

Toronto police arrested three people over the weekend in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation. Officers allege that 24-year-old Jonathan Alcaraz Lozano of Toronto was involved...

1h ago

