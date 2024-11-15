Conan O’Brien to host 2025 Oscars, academy confirms

Conan
O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his TV hosting career, O’Brien was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.” Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 15, 2024 8:51 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 8:53 am.

Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien has been selected to host the 97th Oscars in the new year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

It will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars, which will be presented on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Fellow comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony for the last two years.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

O’Brien is most recognized as a late-night television host, starting in 1993, when he was chosen to replace David Letterman as the host of Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He briefly hosted The Tonight Show before launching a new late-night show, Conan, in 2010.

In 2021, after concluding Conan, O’Brien signed a deal with HBO Max (later rebranded as Max) to develop new content, including a travel documentary series called Conan Without Borders.

Throughout his career, O’Brien has been nominated for 31 Emmys, winning five.

Top Stories

Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Toronto for her first show Thursday night, and the first Eras Tour stop in Canada, greeting a sold-out crowd in a signature glittery bodysuit as Swifties rejoiced with both...

6h ago

More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union
More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union

The 55,000 Canada Post workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are on strike, the union says.

1h ago

'Money comes back but the Eras Tour doesn't': Fans shell out for Swift in Toronto
'Money comes back but the Eras Tour doesn't': Fans shell out for Swift in Toronto

TORONTO — American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped to see Taylor Swift in Toronto. "You know what, money comes back but Taylor Swift Eras Tour doesn't,"...

3h ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

