Taylor Swift hit the stage at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night for the final leg of her long-running Era’s Tour.

The “Bad Blood” singer will perform six shows in Toronto from November 14-16 and 21-23. Then she heads to Vancouver where she has three shows scheduled at BC Place.

Here are some photos of fans “shaking it off” in Toronto:

A Taylor Swift band sits on the front of Rogers Centre ahead of the opening night of Swift’s Eras tour in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Fans react during the opening of Taylor Swift’s performance during the opening show of the Toronto dates for The Eras Tour, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Fans react during the opening of Taylor Swift’s performance during the opening show of the Toronto dates for The Eras Tour, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Bridget Saric, centre, poses with her parents Spock and Lisa Saric outside Toronto’s Rogers Centre before going to see Taylor Swift perform in the opening show of the Toronto dates for her Eras Tour, on Thursday November 14, 2024. Bridget flew in the from the UK to attend the show, while her parents flew from Australia to join their daughter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates for The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Fans display bracelets as they gather outside Toronto’s Rogers Centre before going to see Taylor Swift perform in the opening show of the Toronto dates for her Eras Tour, on Thursday November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young