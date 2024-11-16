Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

FILE - Boeing employees work on the 737 MAX on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant, June 15, 2022, in Renton, Wash. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2024 6:10 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has delivered layoff notices to more than 400 members of its professional aerospace labor union, part of thousands of cuts planned as the company struggles to recover from financial and regulatory trouble as well as an eight-week strike by its machinists’ union.

The pink slips went out last week to members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, The Seattle Times reported. The workers will remain on the payroll through mid-January.

Boeing announced in October that it planned to cut 10% of its workforce, about 17,000 jobs, in the coming months. CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees the company must “reset its workforce levels to align with our financial reality.”

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, union said the cuts had affected 438 members. The union’s local chapter has 17,000 Boeing employees who are largely based in Washington, with some in Oregon, California and Utah.

Of those 438 workers, 218 are members of SPEEA’s professional unit, which includes engineers and scientists. The rest are members of the technical unit, which includes analysts, planners, technicians and skilled tradespeople.

Eligible employees will receive career transition services and subsidized health care benefits for up to three months. Workers will also receive severance, typically about one week of pay for every year of service.

Boeing’s unionized Machinists began returning to work earlier this month following the strike.

The strike strained Boeing’s finances. But Ortberg said on an October call with analysts that it did not cause the layoffs, which he described as a result of overstaffing.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has been in financial and regulatory trouble since a panel blew off the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane in January. Production rates slowed to a crawl, and the Federal Aviation Administration capped production of the 737 MAX at 38 planes per month, a threshold Boeing has yet to reach.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

North York shooting sends 1 woman to hospital
North York shooting sends 1 woman to hospital

Toronto police say a woman was transported to a hospital on Saturday afternoon after a shooting in North York. Officers were called to the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Diagonal Road, near Bathurst Street...

54m ago

An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common
An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border. Wind chills...

10h ago

Taylor Swift displays land acknowledgement at Toronto concerts
Taylor Swift displays land acknowledgement at Toronto concerts

Pop star Taylor Swift took a moment to recognize Indigenous people with a land acknowledgement at her Toronto concerts this week. Swift kicked off the final leg of her long-running Eras Tour at the...

7m ago

Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes
Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes

OTTAWA — Canada's elections chief wants a ban on the misrepresentation of candidates and other key players in the electoral process through manipulation of their voice or image without consent. The...

11h ago

