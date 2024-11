Canadian football fans have gathered at BC Place in Vancouver to watch the Toronto Argonauts take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers are favoured to win on Sunday by 9.5 points according to BetMGM.

Here are some photos of fans cheering on their favourite teams:

Members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take to the field at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Owen Riegling performs prior to CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Argonauts cheer prior to CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan cheers prior to CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of the RCMP carry in the Grey Cup trophy prior to first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sofia Camara sings the national anthem, “O Canada,” prior to CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Toronto Argonauts run on to the field prior to first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros attempts a pass over Toronto Argonauts’ Isaac Darkangelo during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Fans wear costumes prior to CFL football action between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan looks on prior to CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Kenny Lawler (89) can’t make the catch as Toronto Argonauts’ Royce Metchie (9) and Benjie Franklin (23) defend during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans pose prior to CFL football action between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. Lions fans pose prior to CFL football action between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Nick, Kevin and Joe of The Jonas Brothers perform during the halftime show at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns