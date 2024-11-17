Truck driver sent to hospital after rollover collision in North York

Toronto police say a man is fighting for his life in a hospital following a collision in North York on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Milvan Drive and Finch Avenue West just before 10:00 p.m. after receiving a call about a transport truck that had rolled over.

Toronto Fire Services attended the scene and extracted a man in his 30s from the cabin of the truck.

Authorities say the driver was rushed to a hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Police say an investigation is ongoing.