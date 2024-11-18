A man who was driving around with his 11-year-old child in the car has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a ditch and allegedly blowing three times the legal alcohol limit, according to provincial police.

Officers say the crash happened on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m., near Coopers Falls Road in Severn Township.

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene along with paramedics and crews from Severn Township Fire. One man and an 11-year-old child were found in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested 43-year-old Andrea Tramonti at the scene. He is facing two charges for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.