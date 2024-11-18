Father charged with impaired driving after crashing into a ditch with child in the car

Breathlyzer
An officer holds a breathalyzer on the road side. Photo: GETTY.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 18, 2024 1:30 pm.

A man who was driving around with his 11-year-old child in the car has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a ditch and allegedly blowing three times the legal alcohol limit, according to provincial police.

Officers say the crash happened on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m., near Coopers Falls Road in Severn Township.

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene along with paramedics and crews from Severn Township Fire. One man and an 11-year-old child were found in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested 43-year-old Andrea Tramonti at the scene. He is facing two charges for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

10m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

10m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

2h ago

1:37
Rain is on the way this week
Rain is on the way this week

Get your umbrellas ready because rain is on the way. Weather specialist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

21h ago

1:35
Mostly cloudy conditions on the way
Mostly cloudy conditions on the way

Cloudy conditions and light rain showers are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

More Videos