Nine injured in crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and a vehicle believed to have been stolen collided in North York overnight.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area just before 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police tell 680News Radio the bus was travelling southbound and went through the intersection when it was hit by a westbound car travelling at a high rate of speed.

Traffic Services said nine people were injured in total. Two travelling in the vehicle, described as a BMW, suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre.

Five people on the bus, including the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were believed to be in the car at the time of the crash, and their injuries are not considered to be serious.

Police tell 680News Radio that the BMW was stolen.

Traffic Services said the scene will be active for several hours during the investigation. There is no word on possible charges.