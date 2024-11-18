updated

Nine injured in crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

TTC bus crash
Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 18, 2024 5:06 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 5:54 am.

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and a vehicle believed to have been stolen collided in North York overnight.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area just before 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police tell 680News Radio the bus was travelling southbound and went through the intersection when it was hit by a westbound car travelling at a high rate of speed.

Traffic Services said nine people were injured in total. Two travelling in the vehicle, described as a BMW, suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre.

Five people on the bus, including the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were believed to be in the car at the time of the crash, and their injuries are not considered to be serious.

Police tell 680News Radio that the BMW was stolen.

Traffic Services said the scene will be active for several hours during the investigation. There is no word on possible charges.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

12h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Grey Cup MVP Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game...

7h ago

Man wanted in connection with 3 sexual assaults in Brampton and Vaughan
Man wanted in connection with 3 sexual assaults in Brampton and Vaughan

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults across the Greater Toronto Area. The most recent attack happened over the weekend in Brampton. Officers say a 21-year-old...

13h ago

Truck driver sent to hospital after rollover collision in North York
Truck driver sent to hospital after rollover collision in North York

Toronto police say a man is fighting for his life in a hospital following a collision in North York on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Milvan Drive and Finch Avenue West...

6h ago

Top Stories

Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

12h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Grey Cup MVP Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game...

7h ago

Man wanted in connection with 3 sexual assaults in Brampton and Vaughan
Man wanted in connection with 3 sexual assaults in Brampton and Vaughan

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults across the Greater Toronto Area. The most recent attack happened over the weekend in Brampton. Officers say a 21-year-old...

13h ago

Truck driver sent to hospital after rollover collision in North York
Truck driver sent to hospital after rollover collision in North York

Toronto police say a man is fighting for his life in a hospital following a collision in North York on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Milvan Drive and Finch Avenue West...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

14h ago

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.
2:01
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with a huge Taylor Swift fan that was surprised with tickets to her show from the Jays Care Foundation.
More Videos