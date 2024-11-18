Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting two women who were riding public transit last week.

Officers were called to Pickering GO station around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 after a woman travelling eastbound from Union Station was allegedly struck in the face multiple times before exiting the train.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called back to Pickering Station to investigate a similar incident at around 9:20 p.m. the same evening.

“A female was travelling on the 8:20 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” police said in a release “The victim was able to get to an adjacent cab where a group of citizens waited with the victim for police at Pickering Station.”

The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the same man committed both assaults and have identified him as 31-year-old Christopher Otoo from Clarington. He was arrested in Toronto on Saturday and held for a bail hearing. He is facing four charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault, theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

With files from CityNews’ Michael Talbot.