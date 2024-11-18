Police arrest man who allegedly assaulted 2 women riding the GO train

Photo of Christopher Otoo.
Photo of Christopher Otoo. DRPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 18, 2024 7:21 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 7:22 pm.

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting two women who were riding public transit last week.

Officers were called to Pickering GO station around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 after a woman travelling eastbound from Union Station was allegedly struck in the face multiple times before exiting the train.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called back to Pickering Station to investigate a similar incident at around 9:20 p.m. the same evening.

Related:

“A female was travelling on the 8:20 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” police said in a release “The victim was able to get to an adjacent cab where a group of citizens waited with the victim for police at Pickering Station.”

The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the same man committed both assaults and have identified him as 31-year-old Christopher Otoo from Clarington. He was arrested in Toronto on Saturday and held for a bail hearing. He is facing four charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault, theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

With files from CityNews’ Michael Talbot.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

7h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

3h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

7h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

3h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

7h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

8h ago

1:37
Rain is on the way this week
Rain is on the way this week

Get your umbrellas ready because rain is on the way. Weather specialist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.
1:35
Mostly cloudy conditions on the way
Mostly cloudy conditions on the way

Cloudy conditions and light rain showers are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
More Videos