Police arrest man who allegedly assaulted 2 women riding the GO train
Posted November 18, 2024 7:21 pm.
Last Updated November 18, 2024 7:22 pm.
Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting two women who were riding public transit last week.
Officers were called to Pickering GO station around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 after a woman travelling eastbound from Union Station was allegedly struck in the face multiple times before exiting the train.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were called back to Pickering Station to investigate a similar incident at around 9:20 p.m. the same evening.
“A female was travelling on the 8:20 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” police said in a release “The victim was able to get to an adjacent cab where a group of citizens waited with the victim for police at Pickering Station.”
The victim was then transported to a local hospital.
Police believe the same man committed both assaults and have identified him as 31-year-old Christopher Otoo from Clarington. He was arrested in Toronto on Saturday and held for a bail hearing. He is facing four charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault, theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
With files from CityNews’ Michael Talbot.