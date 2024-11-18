You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

By 680 NewsRadio Toronto Staff

Posted November 18, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 7:51 pm.

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23.

The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids Ontario, a charity that helps feed kids in our community.

The more money 680 NewsRadio raises with 50/50 Fortune, the more kids the charity can assist.

As an added bonus, you could also win big money and early bird prizes.

The current take home prize is a guaranteed $50,000.

Plus buying your early bird ticket by the morning of Friday, Nov. 22, could get you a swift bonus: two tickets to see Taylor Swift at her sixth and final show on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Rogers Centre. Rogers is the presenting sponsor of the concert series.

You also have the chance to win two more early bird prize packages.

Early bird prize #2: (draw on Friday, Dec. 6, after 9 a.m.)

-Toronto Maple Leafs tickets and a signed William Nylander jersey
-Toronto Blue Jay tickets and a signed George Springer jersey

Early bird prize #3: (draw on Friday, Dec. 13, after 9 a.m.)

-A pair of tickets to see Coldplay on Tuesday, July 8, at the Rogers Stadium in Toronto

Every ticket purchased for 50/50 Fortune will help provide healthy food for kids with limited or no access to food. Food 4 Kids prepares and distributes food to more than 4,000 children through 254 local schools.

Click here for more information on the draw and how to buy tickets.

