Ontario launching new mental health program for first responders

Ontario is launching a new mental health program for first responders. Firefighters stand in silhouette during a ceremony in Springfield, Mass. on June 1, 2011.
Ontario is launching a new mental health program for first responders. Firefighters stand in silhouette during a ceremony in Springfield, Mass. on June 1, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 4:45 pm.

Ontario is launching a new mental health program for first responders.

The province says the Mental Health Supports for Public Safety Personnel program will provide help for police officers, correctional workers, paramedics and firefighters.

The $32-million program will include a 24-hour call line and a web portal for services such as internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy and peer support.

The province is also creating an anti-stigma strategy to make it easier for public safety workers to ask for help.

The program will include leadership support and training and recommended mental health practices.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says first responders will receive targeted mental health support to address the challenges they face.

