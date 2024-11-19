Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we’re into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time.

And a sure sign that winter is indeed coming, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have kicked off their annual winter weather readiness campaign for drivers.

OPP Sgt. Ted Dongelmans is advising motorists to make sure their car is ready for winter.

“When the temperature is expected to be 7 C or lower is a good time to put your snow tires on,” Sgt. Dongelmans said, noting that the temperature on Tuesday morning was 4 C.

He said drivers need to make sure their winter tires are torqued properly to avoid potentially losing a wheel when on the roadway.

Nadia Matos, a spokesperson with CAA South Central Ontario, said drivers should also ensure their windshield wipers are in good working order.

“You can’t go anywhere in the winter months with low visibility or no visibility, and what you don’t want is to have a windshield wiper that’s frayed or cracked,” Matos said.

Police are also reminding motorists that it is illegal to pass snowplows working in echelon on roads where the speed limit is 80 km/h or more.

“Not only is passing these plows illegal, but it is also incredibly dangerous,” Dongelmans said. “Offenders may face a fine ranging from $150 to $1,000 if found passing a snowplow while they are clearing the roads.”

Winter officially arrives at 4:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 21.

While GTA residents have been enjoying a mostly mild November, they could see some wet flurries later this week.

680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor said showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning could mix with some flurries, as the overnight low hovers near 4 C.

“Unsettled conditions with some wet weather at times for the rest of the week and for the weekend, and could even see some wet flurries mixing in at times as well,” she said.

Taylor said the region could see some lake-effect showers mixing with some flurries late Saturday into early Sunday.

Winter driving safety tips

(List below supplied by CAA, TPS and OPP)

Test your car battery. If necessary, replace it before it fails. CAA SCO will test Members’ batteries free of cost during a service call.

Pack a fully stocked emergency car kit. The kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, warning devices (e.g., flares, reflective vests/strips), a first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, non-perishable food and water, and a phone charger. Be sure to always keep an ice scraper, small shovel, and snow brush handy in your car.

Service your vehicle. Have your brakes checked, oil changed and top up your windshield washer fluid and any other fluids that are getting low.

Keep your gas tank at least half full at all times. Cold weather causes condensation in the system, which can lead to fuel-line freeze-up and prevent a car from starting.

Check your lighting system. Ensuring you have full lighting is very important in the winter months. Check your headlights and signal lights to ensure they work correctly.

Before heading out on the road this winter, motorists can download and use the 511 app to check the weather and road conditions before they leave home. The 511 app can be found at 511on.ca or in the app store on their mobile devices.

With files from 680 NewsRadio staff