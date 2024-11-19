Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

The CAA and police say now's the time to prepare your vehicle for winter. Caryn Ceolin with driving tips to help you steer safely through slip and slide season.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 19, 2024 3:01 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 3:05 pm.

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we’re into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time.

And a sure sign that winter is indeed coming, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have kicked off their annual winter weather readiness campaign for drivers.

OPP Sgt. Ted Dongelmans is advising motorists to make sure their car is ready for winter.

“When the temperature is expected to be 7 C or lower is a good time to put your snow tires on,” Sgt. Dongelmans said, noting that the temperature on Tuesday morning was 4 C.

He said drivers need to make sure their winter tires are torqued properly to avoid potentially losing a wheel when on the roadway.

Nadia Matos, a spokesperson with CAA South Central Ontario, said drivers should also ensure their windshield wipers are in good working order.

“You can’t go anywhere in the winter months with low visibility or no visibility, and what you don’t want is to have a windshield wiper that’s frayed or cracked,” Matos said.

Police are also reminding motorists that it is illegal to pass snowplows working in echelon on roads where the speed limit is 80 km/h or more.

“Not only is passing these plows illegal, but it is also incredibly dangerous,” Dongelmans said. “Offenders may face a fine ranging from $150 to $1,000 if found passing a snowplow while they are clearing the roads.”

Winter officially arrives at 4:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 21.

While GTA residents have been enjoying a mostly mild November, they could see some wet flurries later this week.

680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor said showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning could mix with some flurries, as the overnight low hovers near 4 C.

“Unsettled conditions with some wet weather at times for the rest of the week and for the weekend, and could even see some wet flurries mixing in at times as well,” she said.

Taylor said the region could see some lake-effect showers mixing with some flurries late Saturday into early Sunday.

Winter driving safety tips

(List below supplied by CAA, TPS and OPP)

  • Test your car battery. If necessary, replace it before it fails. CAA SCO will test Members’ batteries free of cost during a service call.
  • Pack a fully stocked emergency car kit. The kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, warning devices (e.g., flares, reflective vests/strips), a first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, non-perishable food and water, and a phone charger. Be sure to always keep an ice scraper, small shovel, and snow brush handy in your car.
  • Service your vehicle. Have your brakes checked, oil changed and top up your windshield washer fluid and any other fluids that are getting low.
  • Keep your gas tank at least half full at all times. Cold weather causes condensation in the system, which can lead to fuel-line freeze-up and prevent a car from starting.
  • Check your lighting system. Ensuring you have full lighting is very important in the winter months. Check your headlights and signal lights to ensure they work correctly.
  • Before heading out on the road this winter, motorists can download and use the 511 app to check the weather and road conditions before they leave home. The 511 app can be found at 511on.ca or in the app store on their mobile devices.

With files from 680 NewsRadio staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

2h ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

5h ago

A ‘lot of ground’ remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
A ‘lot of ground’ remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress

MONTREAL — Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but "a lot of ground" remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide...

9m ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

2h ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

5h ago

A ‘lot of ground’ remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
A ‘lot of ground’ remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress

MONTREAL — Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but "a lot of ground" remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

20h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

21h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.
2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos