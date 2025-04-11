Police in London, Ont. are searching for the mother of a newborn baby boy who was discovered alone on a front porch.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, police said a concerned citizen phoned the local authorities about a newborn baby who was left in the area of Sterling Street and Oxford Street East, north of the downtown core.

Police transported the baby boy to a local hospital, where he remains in good condition.

According to The London Free Press, a woman who lives at the address said a note had been left with the newborn indicating that the baby boy had been born the day prior and asked to give him a good home.

Officers are concerned for the well-being of the newborn’s mother and are asking for the public’s help to identify and find her.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone in the area of Sterling Street and Oxford Street East between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday—who may have dash-cam footage, residential or business surveillance, or any relevant information—to contact the London Police Service.