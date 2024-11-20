Explosives found inside RV after standoff in Barrie, Ont., parking lot: police

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 3:09 pm.

Police say several explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for about 14 hours in Barrie, Ont.

Police say officers responded to a call about an individual with a firearm in an RV parked in a lot on Bayfield Street Tuesday morning.

They say officers made contact with the man inside the vehicle just before noon when he discharged a firearm, but no one was injured. 

Investigators say nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as a tactical team and crisis negotiators worked to resolve the situation peacefully.

Police say the man surrendered shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, and will be facing multiple charges after receiving medical attention.

They say several improvised explosive devices were found in the RV and all were neutralized or removed.

