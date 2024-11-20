Competition Bureau investigating Leon’s, The Brick for alleged deceptive marketing

The Competition Bureau says it’s obtained a court order to advance an ongoing investigation into marketing practises by Leon’s Furniture Ltd. and its subsidiary The Brick.

The bureau says the court order requires the companies to produce records and written information relevant to the investigation.

The bureau says the practises in question could include false or misleading claims about the time-limited nature of sales or promotions, or potentially inflated regular prices used when making claims about savings.

They could also include sale claims without specifying the discount amount, as well as the use of distinct font colours for displaying prices, which the bureau says could mislead customers into thinking they are benefitting from a sale.

The bureau says there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

Leon’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.