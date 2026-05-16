Brampton man facing charges in alleged illegal towing investigation

A 39-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with an illegal towing investigation.

Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation on May 1 after receiving multiple reports of vehicles being towed overnight from parking lots across Brampton without the approval of property management. Several of the vehicles were located later at a private storage yard.

Investigators have arrested and charged Jaswinder Singh Saini of Brampton with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

“Investigators believe this is not an isolated incident and are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” police said in a release.

“Members of the public who believe their vehicle may have been unlawfully towed or stored, or who paid fees under these circumstances, are urged to contact police.”

Police allege Saini operated tow trucks under the following names: A1 Flames Recovery and Towing, A1 Flames Towing, A1 Towing, and Alpha One Towing.