Canadian isolating in B.C. tests “presumptive positive” for hantavirus

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update about the hantavirus during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday May 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2026 2:13 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2026 3:26 pm.

British Columbia’s provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on board a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a “presumptive positive” test.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that the person is part of a couple from the Yukon who were isolating and developed “mild symptoms” on Thursday including a fever and a headache.

She said protocols were followed, bringing both of the couple to a hospital in Victoria, and that late Friday evening tests on the individual who had the mild symptoms came back positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus.

The other person had “minor symptoms” when they were assessed, but tested negative, she said.

Henry said samples have been sent to a national microbiology lab in Winnipeg for the tests to be confirmed.

“The patient (who tested positive) is stable, the symptoms remain mild at this point, and they are still in hospital in isolation, being monitored and receiving care as needed by the health-care worker team in the hospital,” Henry said.

Henry said out of an abundance of caution, a third cruise passenger who was in isolation has been transferred to hospital for assessment and testing, while the fourth person remains isolating at home.

The government has previously said the four people are the couple in their 70s from the Yukon, a person in their 70s from Vancouver Island, and a person from B.C. in their 50s who lives abroad.

Dr. Reka Gustafson, chief medical health officer for the Island Health Authority, said the patients in hospital are in negative pressure rooms and that the two hospitals are prepared.

Henry said the province had infection control precautions in place from the moment the cruise passengers arrived in British Columbia,

“I’m confident there’s no additional risk to anybody else outside of the people who’ve been caring for these individuals,” she said.

“They have no contact with the public, and health-care workers are using well-established protocols that they know well, that are able to protect them, to protect the other patients in the health-care facility, and visitors as well.”

The four people who had been cruising on the MV Hondius were flown to Victoria last week and were isolating on Vancouver Island for a minimum of 21 days.

Henry said Saturday that officials are considering how long they will have to isolate.

“But make no mistake, we will be following these four individuals daily, actively, for at least 42 days,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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