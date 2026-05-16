Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens with best-before dates between May 19 and 22 sold under the Kyan Culture and Farm Boy brands are being recalled.

The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, according to the agency.

“Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea,” the agency said in a release.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products to date.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.