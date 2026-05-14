Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks, festivals and food

It’s Victoria Day weekend and the weather is set to improve just in time for it. Keep in mind, Line 6 of the TTC will be fully closed for the weekend.

Here are some of the events happening this weekend:

Victoria Day fireworks

Ashbridge’s Bay

The City’s fireworks display will be happening again this year at Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday. Fireworks are set to go off at 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to use public transit and leave personal vehicles at home.

Canada’s Wonderland

Fireworks will light up the sky in Vaughan on Sunday night at 10 p.m. There will be over 6,000 colourful explosions reaching heights of over 800 feet and multiple viewing points throughout the park.

More details can be found here.

Festival of Flavours

A new market will be taking over the waterfront over the May long weekend.

The Festival of Flavours at Sugar Beach promises a global food celebration, bringing flavours from every corner of the world together in one place.

There will be $5 tasting features to sample standout dishes along with free face-painting, games and salsa dancing.

For a full list of vendors and details on tickets, you can head to their website.

Toronto Halal Bites Festival

Come hungry to the three-day food, culture and art festival at Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto Halal Bites will celebrate diverse halal cuisine, community and artistic expression.

The event will have live art installations, an Art Gallery, cultural performances and a live cooking show.

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the free festival, running on May 15, 16, and 17.

CaféTO kicks off and splash pads open to the public

While you may have already seen restaurants and cafes building their street patios, they will officially open to the public this week.

More than 290 local restaurants and bars have registered this year for the curb-lane patio program to join the 752 patios and 607 sidewalk cafes, showcasing Toronto’s vibrant and multicultural food scene.

Toronto will also be opening more than 140 splash and spray pads in City parks on Saturday for the season.

TTC/GO closures

Full Line 6 closure

Service on Line 6 between Humber College to Finch West stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Friday, May 15 to Monday, May 18 due to planned infrastructure and system improvement work undertaken by Metrolinx.

Regular LRT service will resume Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Line 2 late opening

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Chester stations will be replaced by shuttle buses until 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 17 due to planned track work.

Kitchener GO line service adjustment

There will be no GO train service on the Kitchener line between Kitchener GO and Union Station. GO buses will replace train service and run between Kitchener, Guelph, Acton, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Brampton and Bramalea GO to Hwy 407 Bus Terminal where you can connect to TTC Line 1 to Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit service at Malton, Etobicoke North, Mount Dennis, Weston and Bloor GO stations.

You can find more details here.

Barrie GO line service adjustment

Starting May 16 to May 18, there will be no GO Transit service between Downsview Park GO and Union Station as Metrolinx carrys out construction to support the future addition of a second track.

You can find more details here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.