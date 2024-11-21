2 charged, 1 wanted in fatal Brampton shooting

Anthony Beardy is wanted for second degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton.
Anthony Beardy is wanted for second degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 21, 2024 5:40 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 5:49 pm.

Two people have been charged and another is wanted in connection to a fatal Brampton shooting.

Peel police were called to Lockwood Road near Queen Street West and Chinguacousy Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 for reports a man was suffering from serious injuries.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and despite life-saving efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Sterling Sylvester.

On Nov. 20, Eileen Beardy, 34, and Lucas Cardy, 30, both of Brampton, were arrested and charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

An arrest warrant for the alleged shooter, Anthony Beardy, 33, of no fixed address has been issued for second-degree murder.

Beardy is described as six foot one, 190 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and of Indigenous descent. He has a tattoo on the front of his neck of a skull with feathers, and a tattoo containing text on his left hand.  

If he is spotted, members of the public are asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach him.

