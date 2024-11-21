Woman struck by vehicle, critically injured in Caledon

A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Dixie Road near Mayfield Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio a woman in her 20s was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.