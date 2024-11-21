Woman struck by vehicle, critically injured in Caledon

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Dixie and Mayfield roads in Caledon on Nov. 21, 2024. The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Dixie and Mayfield roads in Caledon on Nov. 21, 2024. The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 21, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 7:44 am.

A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Dixie Road near Mayfield Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio a woman in her 20s was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.

