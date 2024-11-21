Woman struck by vehicle, critically injured in Caledon
Posted November 21, 2024 7:31 am.
Last Updated November 21, 2024 7:44 am.
A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Caledon.
Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Dixie Road near Mayfield Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Peel paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio a woman in her 20s was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.