City of Toronto calls attention to housing for survivors of violence

Gender-based and intimate partner violence was declared an epidemic in Toronto last year and as of September, 41 per cent of those experiencing homelessness in the city are women. On National Housing Day, the city is calling attention to the intersection of these critical issues.

In a panel discussion at the YWCA Toronto Elm Centre that provides 300 units of permanent housing for women, gender-diverse people and their dependents, Mayor Olivia Chow shared her personal experiences of witnessing violence in her household.

She spoke about her mother experiencing physical abuse at the hands of her father and how she had to intervene.

“[I remember] one night – how horrible it was, she was crying on the phone – I had moved out by that time, finished university. She was getting patched up, her head had a big gash. And I said ‘come home with me, don’t go back.’ She was able to not go back because I have a little basement apartment,” she said.

Chow said women escaping violence need immediate shelter in a system that has no room for them. Even if they can find room in one of the city’s overcrowded shelters, it’s not enough.

“We don’t have second-stage housing. You’re in a shelter, eventually you have to move. But everything is so expensive where are you going to move to?” she said.

Chow explained that the city needs to build second-stage housing that includes wraparound services like mental health and addiction support, childcare centres and employment support.

Keynote speaker Patti Pettigrew, Executive Director of the Thunder Woman Healing Lodge Society, said for Indigenous women the problem is further exacerbated due to systemic racism deeply entrenched in every aspect of Canadian society including in all levels of government.

“Our history is one of colonization and misogyny. The government of Canada implemented policies that were just totally horrific for Indigenous people,” she said.

“Indigenous women are three times more likely to be violated and abused than non-indigenous populations. We’re overrepresented in the correctional system. We have massive amounts of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. A lot of our reserves are literally unlivable. And so we come to the city and the rents are way too high, we’re vulnerable to traffickers. We’re vulnerable to predators.”

Mayor Chow says all levels of government need to work together to build more housing and provide better support for women escaping violence.

“There’s 26,000 people waiting for supportive housing. I know places like Interval House get donations. They gathered about $100,000 and I’m trying to persuade the provincial government that ‘hey, if you could match …,’ maybe the city can put some in, the province can put some in, the federal government — we can all put some in [to help]. I know other levels of government are tired of me saying that we are short of cash, but we are short of cash. We need the federal and the provincial government to step up,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing gender-based or intimate partner violence, the city recommends the following resources for 24/7 support:

Assaulted Women’s Helpline

The Assaulted Women’s Helpline is a 24-hour telephone and TTY crisis line available to all women who have experienced abuse and provide counselling, emotional support, information and referrals.

Call: 416-863-0511

Toll Free: 1-866-863-0511

TTY: 1-866-863-7868

Available 24/7

Toronto Rape Crisis Centre

The Toronto Rape Crisis Centre is a grassroots, women-run collective working towards a violence-free world by providing anti-oppressive, feminist peer support to survivors of sexual violence through support, education and activism.

Call: 416-597-8808

Available 24/7

Women’s College Hospital

The Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre (SA/DVCC) is a comprehensive service that assists women, men, and trans people, over the age of 14, who are victims/survivors of sexual assault and domestic/intimate partner violence.

Call 416-323-6040

Available 24/7

Toronto Police Services

Toronto Police officers are available and responsible for community and divisional support in the areas of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, mental health and victim/witness support.

For Emergencies, call 911

For Non-Emergencies, call 416-808-2222

Available 24/7

Victim Services Toronto

Victim Services Toronto provides immediate crisis response, intervention and prevention services which are responsive to the needs of individuals, families and communities affected by crime and sudden tragedies.

Call: 416-808-7066

Available 24/7

Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter

Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter, an organization run by women, provides support and shelter for women and children escaping violence. Ernestine’s assists women and children in rebuilding their lives by providing crisis intervention and a range of holistic support services while acknowledging the multitude of issues facing survivors of abuse.

Call: 416-746-3701 ext. 0

TTY: 416-746-3716

Available 24/7

Talk4Healing

Talk4Healing is a culturally grounded, fully confidential helpline for Indigenous women available in 14 languages all across Ontario.

Call or Text: 1-855-554-HEAL (4325)

Available 24/7

Fem’aide

Fem’aide offers French-speaking women who have experienced gender-based violence, support, information and referral to appropriate front-line services within their communities, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call: 1-877-336-2433

Available 24/7

Dandelion Initiative

The Dandelion Initiative is a non-profit organization led by survivors of sexual violence for survivors of sexual violence. The goal of the Dandelion Initiative is to serve as a survivor-led source of education and training with the intention to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence in the workplace and in communities.

Family Services Toronto

Family Service Toronto works with individuals and families in Toronto, destabilized by precarious socio-economic circumstances and/or mental health, to achieve greater resilience and stability in more just and supportive communities.