Former Toronto Coach Terminal to see apartments, plaza as part of huge redevelopment

A rendering of the redeveloped Toronto Coach Terminal property.
A rendering of the redeveloped Toronto Coach Terminal property. HANDOUT / CreateTO

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 21, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 1:13 pm.

It’s been a few years since the former Toronto Coach Terminal closed to travellers, but municipal officials have unveiled a massive redevelopment plan that will see hundreds of new apartments and other uses on the 1.3-acre site.

Located west of Bay Street and east of Chestnut Street just north of Dundas Street West, the former bus transportation hub will be home to two new purpose-built apartment rental towers.

Officials said the Kilmer Group and Tricon Residential will build 873 rental units, and 290 of the units will be classified as “affordable.”

They said the first tower at 610 Bay St. is expected to be finished in early 2029 while the larger building at 130 Elizabeth St. is set to finish in early 2030.

Related:

As part of the design, the old Toronto Coach Terminal bus bays and heritage features will be incorporated into the new structure at Bay Street.

A rendering provided by CreateTO, the municipal corporation charged with developing City-owned assets, appeared to show commercial businesses where the buses parked.

Other features as part of the redevelopment include:

  • A Toronto Paramedic Services hub to “provide vital support to surrounding communities”
  • University Health Network will operate a “state-of-the-art organ repair centre” needed for liver, kidney, lung and heart transplants
  • Geothermal, sustainable energy system

Where Elizabeth Street runs between the two former terminal buildings, officials said there will be a new pedestrian plaza to “create an urban oasis and incorporate a series of ‘outdoor rooms.'”

The former Toronto Coach Terminal opened in 1931 and had art deco styling. Gray Coach Lines, Toronto Greyhound Lines and Colonial Coach Lines were among the earlier users of the facility. Eventually, GO Transit and other bus companies still operating today moved into the facility.

However, GO Transit began moving out in the 1990s and early 2000s in favour of servicing Union Station (first through roadside boarding and then through the eventual Union Station Bus Terminal). The remaining bus companies eventually joined GO Transit. The facility closed in mid-2021 as it started falling into disrepair.

Renderings of the two new towers can be seen south of Toronto city hall in the bottom-centre part of the image.
Renderings of the two new towers can be seen south of Toronto city hall in the bottom-centre part of the image. HANDOUT / CreateTO
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto
Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto

A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called...

updated

1h ago

Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance
Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance

Peel Regional Police have issued a bench warrant for a man connected to the Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court. Prasath Paramalingam, 35, of Brampton, was charged...

26m ago

Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items
Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring. Trudeau...

53m ago

Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be...

2m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto
Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto

A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called...

updated

1h ago

Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance
Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance

Peel Regional Police have issued a bench warrant for a man connected to the Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court. Prasath Paramalingam, 35, of Brampton, was charged...

26m ago

Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items
Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring. Trudeau...

53m ago

Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

19h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

21h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

More Videos