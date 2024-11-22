Man charged in York Region gang sweep at large after cutting off ankle monitor: York police

Tyrone Lothian, 25, is wanted by York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 22, 2024 4:26 pm.

York Regional Police say a man who was released on bail after being charged in a lengthy gang investigation last summer has cut off his GPS monitoring device and is unaccounted for.

Investigators say Tyrone Lothian, 25, was charged with various gun offences, as well as failing to comply with firearm prohibition court orders, as part of Project Lookout — a 14-month probe into a gang operating primarily in York Region,

Lothian was one of 20 people charged in the June probe into the Haywan Gang. In total over 300 charges were laid.

The gang was allegedly dealing firearms and high-quality cocaine.

Lothian was ultimately released on bail and placed on conditions, including the wearing of a GPS monitoring device.

On November 6, investigators say he removed the ankle monitor and was last seen in the area of The Gore Road and Ebenezer Road in Brampton.

“All investigative avenues have been exhausted and his whereabouts remain unknown,” a police release states.

Lothian is now wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

York police encourage him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

2h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

4h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

6h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

2h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

4h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

6h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan

The Ontario NDP says an 11-page amendment to Bill 212 will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once bike lanes are removed from Toronto city streets.

19h ago

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."
6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.
0:19
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre

Swift's convoy rolls down the Gardiner Expressway with a police escort on the way back to Rogers Centre for Thursday night's concert.

2:50
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village

Liberty Village residents have been overwhelmed by a string of aggressive coyote encounters and attacks on dogs in recent months, leaving them feeling unsafe to walk in the neighbourhood.

More Videos