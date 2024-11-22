Man charged in York Region gang sweep at large after cutting off ankle monitor: York police

York Regional Police say a man who was released on bail after being charged in a lengthy gang investigation last summer has cut off his GPS monitoring device and is unaccounted for.

Investigators say Tyrone Lothian, 25, was charged with various gun offences, as well as failing to comply with firearm prohibition court orders, as part of Project Lookout — a 14-month probe into a gang operating primarily in York Region,

Lothian was one of 20 people charged in the June probe into the Haywan Gang. In total over 300 charges were laid.

The gang was allegedly dealing firearms and high-quality cocaine.

Lothian was ultimately released on bail and placed on conditions, including the wearing of a GPS monitoring device.

On November 6, investigators say he removed the ankle monitor and was last seen in the area of The Gore Road and Ebenezer Road in Brampton.

“All investigative avenues have been exhausted and his whereabouts remain unknown,” a police release states.

Lothian is now wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

York police encourage him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.