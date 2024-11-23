Maple Leafs could have Matthews back by Wednesday after visiting doctor in Germany

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Connor Hamilton

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 23, 2024 3:59 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2024 4:00 pm.

Auston Matthews was back on the ice.

For the first time since Nov. 10, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain was spotted skating ahead of Saturday’s practice. He did not take part in the main part of the practice.

Matthews has been dealing with a lingering injury. However, he made it clear that the issues aren’t related to problems he’s had with his wrist over the past few seasons.

The reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner last played on Nov. 3 against the Minnesota Wild. In the seven games Matthews has missed since, the Maple Leafs are 6-1.

On Tuesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Matthews went to Germany this week to visit a clinic “he knows and trusts.”

Matthews addressed the trip after practice on Saturday.

“(The injury) flared up in pre-season, felt better and started getting worse. I just felt it was time to take a step back, re-evaluate,” Matthews told reporters when asked about his trip to Germany. “It hasn’t necessarily gotten worse, but wasn’t getting better. I wanted to be pro-active.”

As far as to when Matthews thinks he can return to the lineup?

“Obviously, I’d love to get out there,” Matthews said. “Tomorrow’s not realistic, but Wednesday, possibly. We will just see how the week goes.”

Toronto hosts Utah on Sunday, then will head to the Sunshine State for games against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30.

In 13 games this season, Matthews has five goals and six assists.

In non-Matthews news, forward Max Domi has been ruled for Sunday’s game against Utah.

Domi was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury retroactive to Nov. 16 on Wednesday. Sunday was the first game he was eligible to return for, but his return will have to wait a little longer.

In 19 games for Toronto this season, Domi has six assists and is still searching for his first goal.

