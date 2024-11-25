The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is set to reveal a monumental new sculpture in tribute to the league’s pioneering players.

The one-of-a-kind art piece was created by renowned Toronto artist Briony Douglas. It is crafted from hockey sticks used by players of all six PWHL teams during last year’s historic inaugural season.

Toronto Sceptres players Sarah Nurse and Emma Maltais are set to join the unveiling of “The Inaugural Six” sculpture on Monday at the Eaton Centre.

The event comes just days before the team’s highly anticipated home opener against the Boston Fleet on November 30.